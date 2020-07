Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse guest parking playground

Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location. You can shop-till-you-drop at the many shopping centers nearby, and with restaurants, and movie theaters, entertainment is within walking distance. We are only minutes from the K-96 highway so your commuting around Wichita, KS is a breeze.