Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:47 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS with washer-dryer

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$582
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$822
809 sqft
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring.
1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Riverside
1800 N Payne St
1800 Payne Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1183 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Bungalow in North Riverside - Property Id: 306443 OPEN HOUSE JULY 18 AND 19 FROM 12PM-3PM. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom newly-remodeled bungalow conveniently located in the quaint North Riverside neighborhood.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13902 E Ayesbury Street
13902 Ayesbury, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
13902 sqft
13902 E Ayesbury Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - 13902 E AYESBURG Pre-Leasing Now!! 6 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Mount Vernon
2021 Drollinger St.
2021 Drollinger Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1126 sqft
Open House! 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath home with carport and garage! - Open House Thursday 7/9 2:00 Please read instructions on the bottom of this page.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Delano
228 S Charles
228 South Charles Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1202 sqft
Quaint 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in the Historic Delano Disctrict - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in the historic Delano district.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
201 S St. Francis Unit #304
201 South Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$850
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Downtown Loft. HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! - Imagine living in a beautiful downtown loft apartment with high-end finishes. You are within walking distance to everything downtown but still able head home to peace and quite.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Mount Vernon
1731 S. Woodlawn
1731 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
1139 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom home - 2 bed 1.5 bath No basement Central heat/air Fenced yard Stacking washer/dryer 1 car garage 1,139 SQFT Southeast high Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard 950.00 rent 800.00 deposit 35.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
615 S Mt Carmel 3
615 South Mount Carmel Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$615
950 sqft
2 Bedroom. Washer and dryer included - Property Id: 307284 Large (2) bedroom apartment. Upstairs unit in a 4plex. 950 sq ft. Central heat and air. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & Dryer included. Great neighbors. Off street parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Area
1824 E Mona Ln
1824 East Mona Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$755
Newly updated Kitchen!! New flooring, New cabinets, new countertops, Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Central heat & air, full laundry room with washer-dryer hook-ups. Appliances include a stove washer/dryer 35.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Delano
222 S Charles
222 South Charles Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
782 sqft
Quaint 2 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow in Delano - Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in the heart of Delano. This home has been completely remodeled inside and out! Refrigerator, Range, Washer and Dryer included! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889118)

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
616 S Green
616 South Green Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
560 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 off - Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect. It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4001 Westlawn
4001 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Quad-Level Twin Home - Property Id: 302446 4001 Westlawn Wichita, KS 67212 Rent: $950.00 Deposit: $950.

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College Hill
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JULY 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
12113 E Mainsgate St
12113 East Mainsgate Street, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2347 sqft
Spacious NE Home in Beautiful Development Available 08/01/20 If you've been looking for a warm welcome into a new community, you need not look any longer! This beautiful home has wide open spaces, inside and out, where everyone is walking their dog,

1 of 22

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Village
3142 S Illinois Cir
3142 South Illinois Circle, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1608 sqft
Just remodeled 3br, 2bath house is conveniently located near West Street & 31st Street South, with easy access to 235. Main floor has living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
South Central
2048 S Gold St
2048 S Gold St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
816 sqft
This duplex is conveniently located north of Pawnee, between Broadway & McLean, with easy access to Walmart & Herman Hill Park-Wichita Water Center (disc golf, walking trails, playground, fountain, aquarium, picnic tables) & short drive to

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8632 W. University #D
8632 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
WEST SIDE CONDO! - 2 bed 1 bath Central air Washer/dryer included Attached 1 car garage Tenant responsible for electric only 725.00 rent 725.00 deposit 30.00 application fee PER adult- non refundable Call for showings! 316-260-2288 www.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights South
465 S Bleckley Dr
465 South Bleckley Drive, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Cute, updated, clean, spacious 2 bedroom home - Property Id: 249604 Cute, clean, spacious 2-bedroom home in desirable Crown Heights neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
South City
1104 Luther East
1104 E Luther St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Meadows
9230 E. Barron Circle
9230 East Barron Circle, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1399 sqft
9230 E. Barron Circle Available 08/01/20 - No section 8 3 Bed 2.
1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crestview
757 N Saint Andrews St
757 North Saint Andrew's Drive, Sedgwick County, KS
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4741 sqft
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEEP DISCOUNT! Ready for a challenge? We've got the greatest home between two amazing golf courses - Crestview Country Club and Terradyne in this gorgeous, fresh and move-in ready palatial property in Northeast Wichita.
1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
221 E Willowbrook St
221 East Willowbrook Street, Andover, KS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Andover, KS, 30 seconds from the US-400 highway, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house with 2 car attached garage offers a total of 2,300ft² finished living space, with approximately 300ft² of unfinished storage space.

Welcome to the July 2020 Wichita Rent Report. Wichita rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wichita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Wichita Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wichita Rent Report. Wichita rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wichita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Wichita rent trends were flat over the past month

Wichita rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Wichita stand at $573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Wichita's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wichita, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,507; of the 10 largest cities in Kansas that we have data for, Manhattan and Overland Park, where two-bedrooms go for $742 and $1,217, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7% and -0.3%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (6.3%, 4.6%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Wichita rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wichita, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wichita is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wichita's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wichita's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wichita than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Wichita.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

