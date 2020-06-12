Apartment List
19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS

Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$814
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1131 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Wichita
1 Unit Available
3016 S Euclid
3016 Euclid Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Cute family home in quiet southwest Wichita neighborhood - Come home to this very well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with another room that can be used as an office/den and a bonus room and family room in the basement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village
1 Unit Available
102 S. OakWood Ave
102 South Oakwood, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1960 sqft
102 S. OakWood Ave Available 07/02/20 East Side Location - East Side Location No Cats Allowed (RLNE4795965)

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
3800 E. 16th - 203
3800 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
893 sqft
This newly REMODELED apartment unit is right across from the WSU campus. Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/month water & trash fee.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Meadowlark
1 Unit Available
2122 S Dellrose
2122 South Dellrose Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1263 sqft
This cute updated 2 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow features a large living room with faux fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3909 W. 31st St. S. - 301
3909 W 31st St S 301, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1347 sqft
Quiet Townhome Community 2 BR - 2 BR, 2 BA - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Private Patio - Appliances - Shades - Ceiling Fans - Fireplace - Pets Welcome with Approval! Rent amount shown is for monthly auto-pay schedule.

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Fairfax
1 Unit Available
861 S. Broadview
861 S Broadview Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
880 sqft
This is a cozy 3-level duplex with 2 carpeted bedrooms located upstairs next to a full bathroom. There is a lovely living room with great natural light and a nicely tiled kitchen on the main floor with enough space for a dining room table.
Results within 1 mile of Wichita
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Maize
12 Units Available
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
2 Bedrooms
$954
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maize
1 Unit Available
4134 Manchester Ct
4134 North Manchester Street, Maize, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1190 sqft
Beautiful Villa in Independent Senior Living Community +55 yrs - This beautiful and brand new (built in 2020) Villa's unit with a view of the water is ready for move in! This is the Windsor floor plan, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Results within 5 miles of Wichita
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Haysville
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
981 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Results within 10 miles of Wichita

June 2020 Wichita Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wichita Rent Report. Wichita rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wichita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Wichita rents held steady over the past month

Wichita rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wichita stand at $573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Wichita's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wichita, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Manhattan, where a two-bedroom goes for $743, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (8.4%, 5.6%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Wichita rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wichita, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wichita is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wichita's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Wichita.
    • While Wichita's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wichita than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Wichita.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

