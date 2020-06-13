54 Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS with balcony
1 of 102
1 of 22
1 of 44
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 38
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 3
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 38
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 44
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 9
Welcome to Wichita: the largest city in Kansas.
What was once a cow town settled by Indian tribes is now home to single, young professionals and families. Wichita truly holds a little something for everyone - just ask its 370,000 plus residents. As a 3-time “All-American City” award-winner, Wichita is an evolving locale that offers a clean and simple way of life.
With an emerging Downtown, miles of green grass, bike paths and old, historic neighborhoods, it’s easy to see why Dorothy proclaimed “there’s no place like home.” We hope you’ll soon agree. First step? Finding a home of your own… See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wichita renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.