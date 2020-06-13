Apartment List
54 Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$572
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$784
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
8 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$669
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
Westlink
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Pine Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
1322 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Square in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
616 S Green
616 South Green Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
560 sqft
616 S Green Available 06/29/20 Adorable Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect. It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grandview Heights
1 Unit Available
3307 E Osie
3307 East Osie Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1210 sqft
3br 1.5 bath home near Harry & Hillside - 3br 1.5 bath home, all new luxury laminate flooring complete with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops, washer/dryer hookups, covered patio, single car garage. (RLNE5834239)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Central
1 Unit Available
2236 S Washington
2236 South Washington Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
624 sqft
2236 S Washington Available 07/05/20 Cozy Home with Detached Garage and Large Back Yard - 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE Available July 5, 2020 - Preleasing NOW!! Rent: $675/mth Deposit: $675 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee: $250 for first

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McCormick
1 Unit Available
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard Breeze
1 Unit Available
329 N Hoover Ave
329 North Hoover Road, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$855
1600 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 5 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rocky Creek
1 Unit Available
13418 E Birchwood
13418 Birchwood, Wichita, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4198 sqft
Spectacular 5 bed, 4 bath home - Andover schools! - Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home with Wichita taxes and Andover Schools! Step inside and you'll fall in love with the well appointed foyer and living room with upper deck access! The

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2440 N. Riverlawn
2440 Riverlawn Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1400 sqft
Benjamin Hills - Property Id: 252607 Wichita,KS Rent: $975.00 ? Deposit:$975.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay all utilities including trash and lawn care. As well as pest control.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1717 S. Cypress 321
1717 South Cypress, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
2 Bed 1-1/4 Bath Condo $700.00/Mo.$350.00 Sec Dep. - Property Id: 141334 YOU WILL RECEIVE A MUCH FASTER RESPONSE IF YOU CALL OR TEXT. EMAILS WILL BE ANSWERED AS TIME PERMITS. 2 bedroom 1 & 1/4 bath upper level condo for rent. 1717 S. Cypress.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1551 N Pershing
1551 North Pershing, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1235 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - $100 off 1st months rent! Walk to WSU! This nice spacious home is yours for the keeping, Washer/dryer hookups, large double wide refrigerator, schools in walking distance.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Acres
1 Unit Available
1158 N Sandplum ln
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Indian Hills
1 Unit Available
1127 N Richmond Ave
1127 N Richmond Ave, Wichita, KS
6 Bedrooms
$905
1600 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 6 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
1000 S Woodlawn Blvd Apt 605
1000 Woodlawn Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1577 sqft
Parke East is the quite luxury living you have been searching for in the heart of Wichita, minutes from Towne East Mall, numerous dining establishments and McConnell AFB. We offer some of the most spacious townhomes here in Wichita.
City Guide for Wichita, KS

Welcome to Wichita: the largest city in Kansas.

What was once a cow town settled by Indian tribes is now home to single, young professionals and families. Wichita truly holds a little something for everyone - just ask its 370,000 plus residents. As a 3-time “All-American City” award-winner, Wichita is an evolving locale that offers a clean and simple way of life.

With an emerging Downtown, miles of green grass, bike paths and old, historic neighborhoods, it’s easy to see why Dorothy proclaimed “there’s no place like home.” We hope you’ll soon agree. First step? Finding a home of your own… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wichita, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wichita renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

