ponca city
6 Apartments for rent in Ponca City, OK📍
Willow Creek Villas
1501 Princeton Ave, Ponca City, OK
1 Bedroom
$420
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
916 sqft
Willow Creek Villas is a Senior Community, the minimum age requirement of 62 years. The gated community features unique floor plans, private patio, fully equipped kitchens and on-site laundry center.
Willow Creek II
1503 Princeton Avenue, Ponca City, OK
1 Bedroom
$413
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$460
964 sqft
All of our Family Living residences start with comfortable, clean and safe living spaces. But we add all the meaningful amenities we can squeeze in at each location. Obviously, the newer the development, the more modern the facilities present.
425 S Elm
425 South Elm Street, Ponca City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$500
1112 sqft
Lots of room for the money! - **During the current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of this home at https://kuula.co/post/7Z4SX/collection/7lwDs Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large fenced yard.
822 N Elm
822 North Elm Street, Ponca City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
1042 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom with a white picket fence! - **During this current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of this home at https://kuula.
410 S Lincoln
410 South Lincoln Street, Ponca City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
808 sqft
2 Bedroom in a quiet neighborhood - **During the current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of this home at https://kuula.co/post/7Z4rC/collection/7lwDS Two bed one bath home.
526 N 8th
526 North 8th Street, Ponca City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
1243 sqft
Must see 3 Bed on Bath home - **During this current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of this home at https://kuula.
2201 North 14th - A-04
2201 North 14th Street, Ponca City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$430
981 sqft
UPSTAIRS ** SPECIAL ***Deposit Only** !!! NO APPLICATION FEE!!! 1 Bdr & 2 Bdr available immediately! Laundry facility open 24 hours, unit includes Refrigerator , Stove , and dishwasher Gas, water, trash included, you only pay electric.
1001 Bradley
1001 East Bradley Avenue, Ponca City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1908 sqft
Beautiful, Centrally Located Home- A Must See COVID-19 Showings via Virtual Tour - During the current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of the home.
209 S Perry
209 S Perry St, Ponca City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$535
Large 3 Bedroom home - $500 rent / 3 Br / 1 ba Home Security Deposit $500.00 Pet Deposit: $300 Pet Fee $25.00 Monthly per pet Appliances: New Stove and Refrigerator 2 Window A/C's Utilities: Paid by Tenant Gas: ONG Electric/Water/Sewer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ponca City rentals listed on Apartment List is $570.
Some of the colleges located in the Ponca City area include Wichita State University, and Friends University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ponca City from include Wichita, Enid, Cushing, and Stillwater.