10 Cheap Apartments for rent in Wichita, KS

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
McCormick
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
935 N Nims St 5
935 Nims Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
675 sqft
CUTE 1 BR 1 BTH BY RIVER ASK ALL BILLS PAID OPTION - Property Id: 204532 Cute one bedroom apartment in the heart of Riverside. Close to the river we have an all bills paid option for $650.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Stanley-Aley
1822 S. Bonn #2
1822 South Bonn Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$400
556 sqft
Cozy Affordable 1 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 271704 1822 S. Bonn #2 Wichita, KS Rent: $400.00 Deposit: $400.

Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Stanley-Aley
1714 S. Euclid St. - A
1714 Euclid Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
600 sqft
This centrally located 1 bedroom home has been recently updated with new flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances included with apartment. Within short driving distance to both Newman University and Friends University! .

Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Benjamin Hills
2600 North Amidon Avenue - 610
2600 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
$395
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Lots of Amenities in this NW Apartment Complex! Beautiful Clubhouse and Pool! Fitness Center and Large On-Site Laundry Facility! - Studio, 1BA - New Flooring and Shades Throughout - Fresh Paint Throughout - Refrigerator, Range/Oven - Pool - Large

Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
3800 E. 16th - 109
3800 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
Studio
$495
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY REMODELED, WSU LIVING! This efficiency studio apartment is A SHORT WALK FROM WSU! Super-fast WiFi, Pool, on-site laundry! Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/month water and trash fee.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Power
1514 East 17th Street N - 1514-104
1514 E 17th St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$499
850 sqft
2 Bedroom, New Paint, New Carpets, Spacious Closets! BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Historic Midtown
1108 N Waco Ave
1108 North Waco Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$390
Nice one bedroom duplex apartment located at 1108 N Waco. Landlord pays water and trash service. For more information call (316)204-8394. (RLNE3185902)

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
806 N. Nims 1/2
806 N Nims St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$475
500 sqft
806 1/2 NIMS (Riverside) text 316-768-9584 - Property Id: 99954 for more info or to view property contact Ivan at 316-768-9584, DO NOT EMAIL, USE PHONE NUMBER PLEASE. call for application details. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
La Placita Park
808 N. West St. - 35
808 North West Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
$395
380 sqft
These studio apartments have been completely remodeled from top to bottom! There is beautiful brand new vinyl flooring throughout the entire space. The kitchen has been updated with freshly painted cabinets, new counter-tops, and appliances.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Kellogg School
430 S. Pattie
430 S Pattie Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$475
340 sqft
SHIPPING CONTAINER STUDIOS - Studio 340 Sqft Rent $475 Deposit $475 $25 application per person Tenant responsible for electric and cable No dishwasher (RLNE4950313)

July 2020 Wichita Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wichita Rent Report. Wichita rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wichita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Wichita rent trends were flat over the past month

Wichita rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Wichita stand at $573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Wichita's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wichita, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,507; of the 10 largest cities in Kansas that we have data for, Manhattan and Overland Park, where two-bedrooms go for $742 and $1,217, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7% and -0.3%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (6.3%, 4.6%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Wichita rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wichita, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wichita is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wichita's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wichita's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wichita than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Wichita.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

