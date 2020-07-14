All apartments in Wichita
Twin Lakes Apartments

1915 N Porter Ave ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS 67203
North Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K-127 · Avail. Aug 8

$649

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit K-238 · Avail. Aug 22

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twin Lakes Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
online portal
pool table
yoga
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances. There is a 22-acre stocked lake with a walking path and pontoon paddle boats for your enjoyment. Whether you want to relax by our pools, play games in one of the game rooms or just enjoy the wildlife, Twin Lakes is sure to have something for you! We are close to shopping, dining/entertainment and have easy access to I-235 and the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: 25.00 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 25 lbs restriction; Non-aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Gated Community with an off street parking lot.
Storage Details: Free storage units available to our residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twin Lakes Apartments have any available units?
Twin Lakes Apartments has 2 units available starting at $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does Twin Lakes Apartments have?
Some of Twin Lakes Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twin Lakes Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Twin Lakes Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twin Lakes Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Twin Lakes Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Twin Lakes Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Twin Lakes Apartments offers parking.
Does Twin Lakes Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Twin Lakes Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Twin Lakes Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Twin Lakes Apartments has a pool.
Does Twin Lakes Apartments have accessible units?
No, Twin Lakes Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Twin Lakes Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Twin Lakes Apartments has units with dishwashers.
