Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony cats allowed garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill

Villa West apartments combine comfortable stylish living with a unique, friendly neighborhood setting. A small community built around a beautiful landscaped courtyard and pool. One and two bedroom apartments have private entrances and breezeways - central heat and air - ceiling fans - spacious walk in closets. Selected apartments have wood burning fireplaces and skylights. Our laundry facilities and storm shelter are easily accessible, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on site management. We are located across from a grocery store and close to Midtown and Town West.