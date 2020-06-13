/
/
valley center
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM
98 Apartments for rent in Valley Center, KS📍
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
2 Bedrooms
$690
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$755
1146 sqft
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Center
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Pueblo
1 Unit Available
1049 W 29th St N
1049 West 29th Street North, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1148 sqft
1049 W 29th St N Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home Located in North Wichita! - 2 Bed, 1 Bath home located in North Wichita. The home has a spacious backyard that includes a tire swing.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4767 N Wyndham Rd
4767 North Wyndham Road, Park City, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
4767 N Wyndham Rd Available 07/10/20 Wyndham Estates - 5 bed 3 bath Sprinkler system Central heat/air Privacy fence Covered deck 3 car garage 3,200+ SQFT NO PETS Heights high Tenant responsible for all utilities.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2440 N. Riverlawn
2440 Riverlawn Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1400 sqft
Benjamin Hills - Property Id: 252607 Wichita,KS Rent: $975.00 ? Deposit:$975.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay all utilities including trash and lawn care. As well as pest control.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2727 North Amidon Street - 402
2727 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$450
405 sqft
JR 1BR Remodeled NW apartments with lots of amenities! This complex features a swimming pool, ample parking, a large on-site laundry facility, and a newly remodeled clubhouse with an exercise room! It's close to grocery, retail, and dining.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2600 North Amidon Avenue - 1
2600 North Amidon Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$495
500 sqft
All you pay is electric! Only $495 per month and FULLY remodeled! Pool, Gym, AWESOME clubhouse! Close to shopping, transit and in a great neighborhood! Call us at 316-669-4903 to schedule a showing today!
Results within 10 miles of Valley Center
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Maize
12 Units Available
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
1 Bedroom
$824
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
8 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$572
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
809 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
17 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$789
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$889
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$784
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
8 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$669
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1207 sqft
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
North Riverside
1 Unit Available
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1690 sqft
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
Pine Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
1322 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Square in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
3800 E. 16th - 318
3800 East 16th Street North, Wichita, KS
Studio
$495
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY REMODELED, WSU LIVING! This efficiency studio apartment is A SHORT WALK FROM WSU! Super-fast WiFi, Pool, on-site laundry! Tenant only pays for electric and a $15/month water and trash fee.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
3422 E. Douglas - 1
3422 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Historic building hosts this 1BR with tons of natural light and wood floors! - 1BR, 1BA - Tiled front room surrounded in windows - Fresh Paint Throughout - Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal - Off Street Parking - Pets Welcome with Approval!
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Overlook
1 Unit Available
528 N Belmont Ave
528 N Belmont Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
College Hill Duplex - Beautiful duplex unit just steps from the Belmont arch. Refinished floors need paint and flooring. Schedule a showing today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685687)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
3012 E. First #2
3012 E 1st St N, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
Duplex for rent - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex rent $600 deposit $500 $35 application fee per adult tenant responsible for all utilities refrigerator, stove and dishwasher come with the property no pets allowed call us for a showing 316-260-2288 No
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
442 S. Fountain
442 South Fountain Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
442 S Fountain Available 07/01/20 DUPLEX - 2 bed 1 bath Eat in kitchen Central heat/air No fenced yard No dishwasher 1 car detached garage Unfinished basement 750 SQFT NO PETS East high Tenant pays electric, gas, and trash.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Valley Center, the median rent is $480 for a studio, $570 for a 1-bedroom, $758 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,029 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Valley Center, check out our monthly Valley Center Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Valley Center area include Wichita State University, and Friends University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.