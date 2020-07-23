/
/
sedgwick county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM
169 Apartments for rent in Sedgwick County, KS📍
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
9 Units Available
Northeast K-96
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$730
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Verified
1 of 102
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$849
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Maize
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
1 Bedroom
$799
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$591
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
809 sqft
Welcome home to Sundance Apartments in Wichita, Kansas. A picturesque community featuring ample green space with luxe amenities, Sundance is everything you have been searching for in your next apartment home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$704
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
9 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
4 Units Available
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$719
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are close to shopping and dining. Each unit offers ample storage, new flooring, central air, on-site laundry and more. The community offers a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$949
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$934
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$919
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:00 AM
2 Units Available
Haysville
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$845
1150 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
16 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
4 Units Available
Westlink
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
932 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
2 Units Available
North Riverside
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$649
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
3 Units Available
Brookfield Apartment
1240 E Ford St, Valley Center, KS
2 Bedrooms
$690
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brookfield Apartments located in Valley Center "Valley of Vision, Center of Progress", Kansas.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
7335 Newell St. - 7335A
7335 Newell Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
This completely remodeled one bedroom apartment is located amidst lots of dining and retail opportunities near Central & Ridge! It's an efficient space with a designated carport.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
515 N. Dunsworth - 515A
515 North Dunsworth Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$525
430 sqft
This one bedroom apartment is located amidst lots of dining and retail opportunities near Central & Ridge! - 1BR, 1BA - Refrigerator and Stove - Clean Carpet and Fresh Paint Throughout - Shades Throughout - Detached Designated Carport and Storage -
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
1748 N. Hillside - 207
1748 North Hillside Street, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$575
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These historic apartments were built in 1949 and have been completely remodeled in the Fall of 2016. We have studios, 1 bedrooms, and 2 bedrooms available.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
3550 E. Douglas
3550 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
Upstairs apartment - 2 bed 1 bath $725 rent $600 deposit pets negotiable (RLNE5979402)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
619 N. Mt. Carmel
619 Mount Carmel Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
600 sqft
Awesome price!! - Property Id: 305999 619 N. Mt. Carmel Wichita, KS 67203 Rent: $525.00 Deposit: $525.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Schweiter
2233 E Aloma St
2233 Aloma Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Welcome to the sweet Schweiter Neighborhood in SE Wichita! Located in the quiet sloped valley along the I-135 corridor, this darling home offers a large, shaded, and fenced-in yard, with plenty of room for a garden, playset, or
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Delano
237 S Fern Ave
237 South Fern Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1505 sqft
This Delano District, 2 story home is conveniently located near Douglas & Seneca, with easy access to downtown and Kellogg.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Mount Vernon
1715 S. Lexington
1715 South Lexington Road, Wichita, KS
Studio
$750
1715 S. Lexington Wichita KS. 67218 - *Application pending* CALL GARRETT HARTH PROPERTY MGR. FOR SHOWINGS 316 990 8651 This nice 2 bed 1 bath home is available for rent at 1715 S. Lexington Wichita KS 67218.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Regal Cottage
2500 East 27th Street North, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$505
600 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: To qualify for this apartment home, you must be aged at least 62 years old.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sedgwick County area include Friends University, and Newman University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Wichita, Ponca City, Haysville, Valley Center, and Maize have apartments for rent.