Friends University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
35 Apartments For Rent Near Friends University
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
South Central
840 1/2 S. Main
840 1/2 S Main St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
700 sqft
Upper level Balcony Apartment - Property Id: 316515 840 1/2 S. Main ?Wichita,KS Rent: $450.00 ?Deposit: $450.00 Pets:1 small only Utilities:Resident shall pay electricity and gas.
Delano
344 N Meridian Ave
344 North Meridian Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
884 sqft
This well cared for home is conveniently located near Meridian & 2nd Street, with easy access to downtown and Kellogg.
McCormick
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.
Sunflower
615 S Mt Carmel 3
615 South Mount Carmel Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$615
950 sqft
2 Bedroom. Washer and dryer included - Property Id: 307284 Large (2) bedroom apartment. Upstairs unit in a 4plex. 950 sq ft. Central heat and air. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & Dryer included. Great neighbors. Off street parking.
Sunflower
3411 W. 2nd St. N.
3411 West 2nd Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1336 sqft
Available Now - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home features a spacious kitchen with eat in space and sunroom. Also a mud room, built in cabinets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups fenced yard, and an oversized 2 car garage.
Stanley-Aley
1904 S Fern
1904 South Fern Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1458 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, washer dryer hookups, Central heat & air, Large fenced backyard and 1 car attached garage $825 Rent $700 Security Deposit $35 Application fee PER adult $150 non refundable pet fee per pet Tenants
Riverside
910 N Amidon Ave
910 N Amidon Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
1133 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Riverside English Tudor - Property Id: 316933 Rent: $675.00 Deposit: $675.
South Central
2048 S Gold St
2048 S Gold St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
816 sqft
This duplex is conveniently located north of Pawnee, between Broadway & McLean, with easy access to Walmart & Herman Hill Park-Wichita Water Center (disc golf, walking trails, playground, fountain, aquarium, picnic tables) & short drive to
Riverside
1201 W River Blvd
1201 West River Boulevard, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated with spectacular river, park and sky views in the Riverside neighborhood. Breeze off river so no mosquitoes! Great for walking, disc golf, museums, and Botanical Gardens.
Indian Hills
2410 W Mohawk Ln
2410 West Mohawk, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
2410 Mohawk Ln - Property Id: 317018 Newly updated, full brick home, finished basement in a quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/317018 Property Id 317018 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5922649)
201 S St. Francis Unit #304
201 South Saint Francis Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$850
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Downtown Loft. HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! - Imagine living in a beautiful downtown loft apartment with high-end finishes. You are within walking distance to everything downtown but still able head home to peace and quite.
Stanley-Aley
1708 S St Paul
1708 South Saint Paul Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1708 S St Paul 3 bed 1 Bath - Super cute, spacious 3 bed 1 bath with fenced in yard! Ready for move in! Window coverings already in place. Large 3rd br was actually former garage. Could be used as a br or large family room. (RLNE5743090)
South Central
511 E. Indianapolis
511 E Indianapolis St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$595
1100 sqft
511 E. Indianapolis - Property Id: 293278 511 E. Indianapolis Wichita,KS Rent: $ 595.00 Deposit:$595.
Kellogg School
1200 E. WATERMAN A
1200 East Waterman Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
Unit A Available 07/15/20 254 S. LAURA APT - Property Id: 318427 This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located at the corner of Waterman and English downtown, 1 car garage and extra parking in parking lot, all utilities are included.
Sunflower
324 S. Leonine St.
324 S Leonine St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
These town homes are well-kept and in great condition to be your next home! There is nice, dark hardwood floors throughout the home excluding the bedrooms that have newer carpet. The walls have been freshly painted with a neutral gray color.
Stanley-Aley
3105 W Dora
3105 West Dora Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! - This house wont last long! Oversized yard with outside storage space, fence, and fire pit.
Riverside
806 N. Nims 1/2
806 N Nims St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$475
500 sqft
806 1/2 NIMS (Riverside) text 316-768-9584 - Property Id: 99954 for more info or to view property contact Ivan at 316-768-9584, DO NOT EMAIL, USE PHONE NUMBER PLEASE. call for application details. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.
Stanley-Aley
2211 W Irving
2211 West Irving Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1105 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath - This home has had some updates in flooring and new grass seeded for next year. Cute 3 bed 1 bath home, nice size kitchen, master bedroom. Laundry room Lg fenced yard.
Sunflower
202 S. Custer
202 South Custer Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$795
Adorable 3 Bedroom Westside Rental! - Check out this gem! This home features a neutral paint scheme, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2 living spaces on a HUGE corner lot! You don't want to miss out on this wonderful home.
Stanley-Aley
1714 S. Euclid St. - A
1714 Euclid Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
600 sqft
This centrally located 1 bedroom home has been recently updated with new flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances included with apartment. Within short driving distance to both Newman University and Friends University! .
Sunflower
619 N. Mt. Carmel
619 Mount Carmel Avenue, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
600 sqft
Awesome price!! - Property Id: 305999 619 N. Mt. Carmel Wichita, KS 67203 Rent: $525.00 Deposit: $525.
Stanley-Aley
1912 S Hiram St
1912 Hiram Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
660 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom duplex has new carpet in the living room, hallway and bedrooms, new vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms have 2 closets. Kitchen has frig and stove.