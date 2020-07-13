/
pet friendly apartments
241 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Last updated July 10 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
Bremerton Park
6313 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$896
1100 sqft
Come home to Bremerton Park Apartments in Prairie Village, Kansas. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Kenilworth
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prairie Fields
6125 W. 76th St.
6125 West 76th Street, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
6125 W. 76th St. Available 08/01/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4792092)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prairie Fields
6001 W. 75TH STREET
6001 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
6001 W. 75TH STREET Available 07/24/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4440983)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prairie Village
7411 Birch
7411 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1355 sqft
7411 Birch Available 08/10/20 {7411} Renovated + Hardwoods Throughout + Upgrades Galore! - Super Charming Prairie Village Cape Cod complete with dormer windows in upper bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Prairie Fields
8248 Reeds Road
8248 Reeds Road, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1603 sqft
Another great listing from Michael and Renters Warehouse! Available 9/15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Great Prairie Village Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level along with the living, dining and kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Prairie Village
7402 Birch St
7402 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1650 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Prairie Village, KS rents for $1,950 per month with a $1,950 security deposit.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Prairie Fields
6106 W 75th St
6106 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
The Perfect Prairie Village Home-Available for Showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1221890?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Village
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
95 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
8 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
Avenue 80
8045 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1228 sqft
Brand new construction community with a resort-style pool, infrared sauna and massage area, and fire pit area. Spacious, modern homes with open floor plans and fantastic views.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
67 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,434
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,370
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waldo
1007 West 75th Street
1007 West 75th Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
1500 sqft
Remodeled 4 bd / 4 bath condo just off Ward Parkway in Waldo - Fully renovated, 1,500 square-foot, 4 bedroom, 4 bath condo 10 minutes walk from Waldo or State Line Center shops, bars and restaurants and just five minute drive from UMKC, the Plaza
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission
5639 Beverly Avenue
5639 Beverly Avenue, Mission, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
5639 Beverly Avenue Available 08/14/20 {5639} Spacious Updated Ranch + Two Separate Living Quarters + Fenced Yard! - This home has been converted into two separate, but accessible living quarters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waldo
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Ward Parkway Duplex Home with 2 Car Garage - This Ward Parkway 2nd floor Home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
1 Unit Available
Ranch View Gardens
9827 Mission Road
9827 Mission Road, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1978 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairway
4115 West 62nd Terrace
4115 West 62nd Terrace, Fairway, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1050 sqft
Great Two Bed Ranch in Fairway KS - All updated with newer kitchen cabinets and appliances. Great Hardwoods throughout. Updated bathroom with a Large patio. Fenced yard. Great home in a Cul-de-sac street.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Nall Hills
5700 West 97th Street - 1
5700 West 97th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1279 sqft
Join the Chalet community is the heart of Overland Park! This quiet community lets you get away from the hustle and bustle, but is still close to major highways, dining and shopping! The corner townhome offers 2 outdoor spaces, looking over a
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Waldo
7942 Summit Street
7942 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
This property has undergone 10s of thousands of dollars of renovations. From new siding to new window located throughout. This updated 3 bedroom 1 bath house is located in the heart of Waldo.
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Village
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
30 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$840
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
20 Units Available
Indian Creek Village
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
