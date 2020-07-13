/
pet friendly apartments
178 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mission, KS
Mission
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Mission
5639 Beverly Avenue
5639 Beverly Avenue, Mission, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
5639 Beverly Avenue Available 08/14/20 {5639} Spacious Updated Ranch + Two Separate Living Quarters + Fenced Yard! - This home has been converted into two separate, but accessible living quarters.
Mission
5436 Outlook Street
5436 Outlook Street, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
Home in Roeland Park! - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with an attached one car garage. Upon walking in the home you are in the living room that has an open concept flow into the dining and kitchen areas.
Rosedale
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Cunningham Heights
Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1102 sqft
This beautiful development offers one- and two-bedroom units. The grounds are pet-friendly, and the location is just minutes from downtown, which offers easy walking access to shops and restaurants.
Crestview
6020 Metcalf Lane
6020 Metcalf Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
700 sqft
Recently renovated. Complete kitchen and bath tear out. Property features 4 piece Frigidaire appliances, 42" shaker cabinets with soft close hinges, quartz counter tops.
Roseland Park
5010 JUNIPER
5010 Juniper Drive, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park.
Arrowhead Trails
6544 Metcalf Avenue
6544 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Duplex with Basement and Garage in Mission, KS. Another great rental provided by Tammie and Renters Warehouse.
Roseland Park
5227 Catalina St.
5227 Catalina Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Charming Roeland Park 3 Bed & 2 Bath Available for July Move In! - CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree lined cul-de-sac in Roeland Park neighborhood. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Upstairs master bath includes jetted tub.
Prairie Village
7411 Birch
7411 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1355 sqft
7411 Birch Available 08/10/20 {7411} Renovated + Hardwoods Throughout + Upgrades Galore! - Super Charming Prairie Village Cape Cod complete with dormer windows in upper bedrooms.
Prairie Village
7402 Birch St
7402 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1650 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Prairie Village, KS rents for $1,950 per month with a $1,950 security deposit.
Roseland Park
5326 ASH DR.
5326 Ash Drive, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This two bedroom one bathroom house is located on a great block between Roe and Nall just north of 55th street.
Roseland Park
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much
Roseland Park
5401 LINDEN
5401 Linden Street, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the heart of Roeland Park.
Roseland Park
4415 W. 52ND TERRACE
4415 West 52nd Terrace, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - Located 2 blocks east of Roe and 52nd, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances with beautiful white cabinetry, bright open windows, a nice front porch and a 2 car
Fairway
4115 West 62nd Terrace
4115 West 62nd Terrace, Fairway, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1050 sqft
Great Two Bed Ranch in Fairway KS - All updated with newer kitchen cabinets and appliances. Great Hardwoods throughout. Updated bathroom with a Large patio. Fenced yard. Great home in a Cul-de-sac street.
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$681
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$985
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Roanoke
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Hanover Place
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Plaza Westport
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,017
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,016
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
