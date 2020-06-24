9820 Carter Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for immediate move in!

Gorgeous 4-bedroom home for rent with living room, family room and additional bonus room with half bath in basement! Washer dryer connections and 2-car garage. Large fenced back yard! Established neighborhood with mature trees! Conveniently located to lots of shopping and lots of restaurants. Formal dining room AND eat-in kitchen. Shawnee Mission School district. ( carpet cleaning and HK will be done before move-in)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,799, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.