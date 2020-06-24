All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 17 2019 at 7:53 PM

9820 Carter Drive

9820 Carter Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9820 Carter Dr, Overland Park, KS 66212

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for immediate move in!
Gorgeous 4-bedroom home for rent with living room, family room and additional bonus room with half bath in basement! Washer dryer connections and 2-car garage. Large fenced back yard! Established neighborhood with mature trees! Conveniently located to lots of shopping and lots of restaurants. Formal dining room AND eat-in kitchen. Shawnee Mission School district. ( carpet cleaning and HK will be done before move-in)
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,799, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 Carter Drive have any available units?
9820 Carter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9820 Carter Drive have?
Some of 9820 Carter Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 Carter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9820 Carter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 Carter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9820 Carter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9820 Carter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9820 Carter Drive offers parking.
Does 9820 Carter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9820 Carter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 Carter Drive have a pool?
No, 9820 Carter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9820 Carter Drive have accessible units?
No, 9820 Carter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 Carter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9820 Carter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
