9801 England Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly cats allowed

This property is beautifully finished with spacious living room, recently updated large eat-in kitchen, screened in back porch and fenced yard with wood floors through out, not to mention the Google Fiber hook up! When you come for a tour, don't forget to ask to see the additional sub-basement, great for extra storage space. It is a 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house on a nice quiet street in the heart of Overland Park, KS in a fantastic school district. Short walk to nearby pool, Hyvee, Jonny's Bar, Starbucks and so much more! Also, a few minutes from 435 and 69 highway. The rent is $1595/month with a $1595 security deposit. Call Ethan at 913-735-6314 to schedule a walk through.