Overland Park, KS
9801 England Dr
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:24 AM

9801 England Dr

9801 England Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9801 England Drive, Overland Park, KS 66212
Morning View

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
cats allowed
This property is beautifully finished with spacious living room, recently updated large eat-in kitchen, screened in back porch and fenced yard with wood floors through out, not to mention the Google Fiber hook up! When you come for a tour, don't forget to ask to see the additional sub-basement, great for extra storage space. It is a 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house on a nice quiet street in the heart of Overland Park, KS in a fantastic school district. Short walk to nearby pool, Hyvee, Jonny's Bar, Starbucks and so much more! Also, a few minutes from 435 and 69 highway. The rent is $1595/month with a $1595 security deposit. Call Ethan at 913-735-6314 to schedule a walk through.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9801 England Dr have any available units?
9801 England Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9801 England Dr have?
Some of 9801 England Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9801 England Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9801 England Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9801 England Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9801 England Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9801 England Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9801 England Dr offers parking.
Does 9801 England Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9801 England Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9801 England Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9801 England Dr has a pool.
Does 9801 England Dr have accessible units?
No, 9801 England Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9801 England Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9801 England Dr has units with dishwashers.
