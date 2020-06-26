9600 Canterbury St

Amenities
STUNNING Remodel in a highly sought after Indian Acres Subdivision! This 4 bedroom/3 bath ranch has it all! High end finishes and designer touches throughout, with newly finished wood floors, Gourmet Kitchen with quartz counter tops and NEW shaker cabinets. TONS of counter space and complimented by a large walk-in pantry. HUGE Master Bedroom Suite with beautiful master bath featuring a walk-in shower, double vanities, freestanding soaking tub, and over-sized walk-in closet. Main floor laundry room. Please visit the following link to apply.
http://home.cozy/apply/#!/796663