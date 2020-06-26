9600 Canterbury St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

STUNNING Remodel in a highly sought after Indian Acres Subdivision! This 4 bedroom/3 bath ranch has it all! High end finishes and designer touches throughout, with newly finished wood floors, Gourmet Kitchen with quartz counter tops and NEW shaker cabinets. TONS of counter space and complimented by a large walk-in pantry. HUGE Master Bedroom Suite with beautiful master bath featuring a walk-in shower, double vanities, freestanding soaking tub, and over-sized walk-in closet. Main floor laundry room. Please visit the following link to apply.

http://home.cozy/apply/#!/796663