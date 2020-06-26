All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:20 AM

9600 Canterbury St

9600 Canterbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

9600 Canterbury Street, Overland Park, KS 66206
Ranch View Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
STUNNING Remodel in a highly sought after Indian Acres Subdivision! This 4 bedroom/3 bath ranch has it all! High end finishes and designer touches throughout, with newly finished wood floors, Gourmet Kitchen with quartz counter tops and NEW shaker cabinets. TONS of counter space and complimented by a large walk-in pantry. HUGE Master Bedroom Suite with beautiful master bath featuring a walk-in shower, double vanities, freestanding soaking tub, and over-sized walk-in closet. Main floor laundry room. Please visit the following link to apply.
http://home.cozy/apply/#!/796663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Canterbury St have any available units?
9600 Canterbury St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9600 Canterbury St have?
Some of 9600 Canterbury St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Canterbury St currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Canterbury St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Canterbury St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9600 Canterbury St is pet friendly.
Does 9600 Canterbury St offer parking?
Yes, 9600 Canterbury St offers parking.
Does 9600 Canterbury St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9600 Canterbury St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Canterbury St have a pool?
No, 9600 Canterbury St does not have a pool.
Does 9600 Canterbury St have accessible units?
No, 9600 Canterbury St does not have accessible units.
Does 9600 Canterbury St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9600 Canterbury St has units with dishwashers.
