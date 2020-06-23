All apartments in Overland Park
Location

9524 Outlook Drive, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath raised ranch duplex located in the quiet neighborhood of Nall Hills. This home is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. Quick access to Hwy 435 will shorten your commute. The plan includes hardwood floors, a spacious 2 car garage with automatic garage door opener, a full basement for extra storage, a living room, back patio, and fenced yard. LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Mowing service provided. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com.
Vouchers not accepted.
Open house Saturday February 2nd from 9 till 10:30am

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9524 Outlook Drive have any available units?
9524 Outlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9524 Outlook Drive have?
Some of 9524 Outlook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9524 Outlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9524 Outlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9524 Outlook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9524 Outlook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 9524 Outlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9524 Outlook Drive offers parking.
Does 9524 Outlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9524 Outlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9524 Outlook Drive have a pool?
No, 9524 Outlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9524 Outlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 9524 Outlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9524 Outlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9524 Outlook Drive has units with dishwashers.
