9524 Outlook Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath raised ranch duplex located in the quiet neighborhood of Nall Hills. This home is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. Quick access to Hwy 435 will shorten your commute. The plan includes hardwood floors, a spacious 2 car garage with automatic garage door opener, a full basement for extra storage, a living room, back patio, and fenced yard. LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Mowing service provided. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com.

Vouchers not accepted.

Open house Saturday February 2nd from 9 till 10:30am