All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 9309 Switzer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9309 Switzer
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

9309 Switzer

9309 Switzer St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9309 Switzer St, Overland Park, KS 66212
Moody Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6cc912205b ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED SO SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTEMENT ONLY WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE. Plenty of space and fresh update! This split-entry style duplex features living and kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bath on the upper level and additional bedroom and full bath plus family room on the lower level. Bedroom 1 on upper level and Bedroom 3 on lower level each have private entry door to the full bathrooms. All new paint and flooring throughout the home a year ago. Upper bedrooms are carpeted. Living Room, Kitchen, hallway, and entire lower level have wood-look vinyl plank flooring. Refrigerator is included! Fenced back yard. Long attached garage. Conveniently located just two blocks from 95th and Highway 69, less than a mile from Oak Park Mall. Photos are of the nearly identical other side of this duplex, some finishes may vary slightly. AVAILABLE: August 1st LEASE TERM: One or more years ending in May, June, or July PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, age. BASEMENT: Finished FENCED YARD: Yes ROOMS: Living room 14 x 12 Kitchen 12 x 9 Bedroom 1 12 x 11 Bedroom 2 10 x 9 Bedroom 3 11 x 9 lower level Family Room 14 x 12 lower level Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9309 Switzer have any available units?
9309 Switzer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9309 Switzer have?
Some of 9309 Switzer's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9309 Switzer currently offering any rent specials?
9309 Switzer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9309 Switzer pet-friendly?
Yes, 9309 Switzer is pet friendly.
Does 9309 Switzer offer parking?
Yes, 9309 Switzer offers parking.
Does 9309 Switzer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9309 Switzer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9309 Switzer have a pool?
No, 9309 Switzer does not have a pool.
Does 9309 Switzer have accessible units?
No, 9309 Switzer does not have accessible units.
Does 9309 Switzer have units with dishwashers?
No, 9309 Switzer does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane
Overland Park, KS 66085
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66223
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City