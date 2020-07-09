9309 Switzer

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6cc912205b ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED SO SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTEMENT ONLY WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE. Plenty of space and fresh update! This split-entry style duplex features living and kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bath on the upper level and additional bedroom and full bath plus family room on the lower level. Bedroom 1 on upper level and Bedroom 3 on lower level each have private entry door to the full bathrooms. All new paint and flooring throughout the home a year ago. Upper bedrooms are carpeted. Living Room, Kitchen, hallway, and entire lower level have wood-look vinyl plank flooring. Refrigerator is included! Fenced back yard. Long attached garage. Conveniently located just two blocks from 95th and Highway 69, less than a mile from Oak Park Mall. Photos are of the nearly identical other side of this duplex, some finishes may vary slightly. AVAILABLE: August 1st LEASE TERM: One or more years ending in May, June, or July PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, age. BASEMENT: Finished FENCED YARD: Yes ROOMS: Living room 14 x 12 Kitchen 12 x 9 Bedroom 1 12 x 11 Bedroom 2 10 x 9 Bedroom 3 11 x 9 lower level Family Room 14 x 12 lower level Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable