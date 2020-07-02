Amenities

8859 W. 106th Terrace Available 11/24/19 Overland Park-1 Bedroom 1 Bath Available Dec. 1st! - Very tastefully done 1-bedroom/1-bath low-maintenance condo across from Brookridge Country Club and convenient to 435 & 69 highways. Features include a dining room, very large welcoming living room with wood-burning fireplace for ambiance, carpeting, inviting kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter-tops along with stainless steel appliances. Unit is provided 1 designated parking space with open parking for another vehicle. Enjoy very close proximity to 435 & 69 Highways, Corporate Woods along with ample shopping options.



Water Paid for by Landlord

Washer Dryer Hook-ups in Unit



Water Paid by Landlord



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4360731)