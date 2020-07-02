All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

8859 W. 106th Terrace

8859 West 106th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8859 West 106th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
8859 W. 106th Terrace Available 11/24/19 Overland Park-1 Bedroom 1 Bath Available Dec. 1st! - Very tastefully done 1-bedroom/1-bath low-maintenance condo across from Brookridge Country Club and convenient to 435 & 69 highways. Features include a dining room, very large welcoming living room with wood-burning fireplace for ambiance, carpeting, inviting kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter-tops along with stainless steel appliances. Unit is provided 1 designated parking space with open parking for another vehicle. Enjoy very close proximity to 435 & 69 Highways, Corporate Woods along with ample shopping options.

Water Paid for by Landlord
Washer Dryer Hook-ups in Unit

Water Paid by Landlord

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4360731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8859 W. 106th Terrace have any available units?
8859 W. 106th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8859 W. 106th Terrace have?
Some of 8859 W. 106th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8859 W. 106th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8859 W. 106th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8859 W. 106th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8859 W. 106th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8859 W. 106th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8859 W. 106th Terrace offers parking.
Does 8859 W. 106th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8859 W. 106th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8859 W. 106th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8859 W. 106th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8859 W. 106th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8859 W. 106th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8859 W. 106th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8859 W. 106th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

