8710 W 78th Cir

Another great listing from Diana and Renters Warehouse. 3 Bedroom 1 full bath top unit duplex with a balcony. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Enjoy the large living/dining area, tons of cabinet space, super clean., shared garage. Property is Google Fiber ready. Close to Downtown Overland Park and Shawnee Mission Medical Center. Shawnee Mission West High School, Comanche Elementary, Westridge Middle School. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history, and no evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent.