Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

8710 W 78th Cir

8710 West 78th Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8710 West 78th Circle, Overland Park, KS 66204
Timberland Creek

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
Another great listing from Diana and Renters Warehouse. 3 Bedroom 1 full bath top unit duplex with a balcony. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Enjoy the large living/dining area, tons of cabinet space, super clean., shared garage. Property is Google Fiber ready. Close to Downtown Overland Park and Shawnee Mission Medical Center. Shawnee Mission West High School, Comanche Elementary, Westridge Middle School. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history, and no evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8710 W 78th Cir have any available units?
8710 W 78th Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8710 W 78th Cir have?
Some of 8710 W 78th Cir's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8710 W 78th Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8710 W 78th Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8710 W 78th Cir pet-friendly?
No, 8710 W 78th Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8710 W 78th Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8710 W 78th Cir offers parking.
Does 8710 W 78th Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8710 W 78th Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8710 W 78th Cir have a pool?
Yes, 8710 W 78th Cir has a pool.
Does 8710 W 78th Cir have accessible units?
No, 8710 W 78th Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8710 W 78th Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 8710 W 78th Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

