8533 Goddard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c34908a08d ---- ALL NEW exterior and interior decor. Big living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Large eat-in kitchen with refrigerator included. Living room and kitchen have new harwood-look vinyl plank flooring. 2 nice bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Daylight lower level has another bedroom and second full bath, plus storage/laundry area and extra long garage. Wood deck on the evening-shade side overlooks level lawn with mature trees. Located just 2 blocks from Hwy 69 and 87th St, providing convenient highway access to all of Johnson County and greater Kansas City. MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 off first month rent for move in by 8/31 AVAILABLE: Now LEASE TERM: 10 MONTHS OR MORE PETS: Up to 2 depending on breed, size and age. FENCED YARD: No BASEMENT: Yes, unfinished LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not provided ROOMS: Living room 16 x 14 Kitchen-dining 14 x 10 Bedroom 1 12 x 12 Bedroom 2 11 x 11 Bedroom 3 15 x 11 lower level Garage 25 x 11 lower level Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable