Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

8533 Goddard

8533 Goddard Street · No Longer Available
Location

8533 Goddard Street, Overland Park, KS 66214

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c34908a08d ---- ALL NEW exterior and interior decor. Big living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Large eat-in kitchen with refrigerator included. Living room and kitchen have new harwood-look vinyl plank flooring. 2 nice bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Daylight lower level has another bedroom and second full bath, plus storage/laundry area and extra long garage. Wood deck on the evening-shade side overlooks level lawn with mature trees. Located just 2 blocks from Hwy 69 and 87th St, providing convenient highway access to all of Johnson County and greater Kansas City. MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 off first month rent for move in by 8/31 AVAILABLE: Now LEASE TERM: 10 MONTHS OR MORE PETS: Up to 2 depending on breed, size and age. FENCED YARD: No BASEMENT: Yes, unfinished LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not provided ROOMS: Living room 16 x 14 Kitchen-dining 14 x 10 Bedroom 1 12 x 12 Bedroom 2 11 x 11 Bedroom 3 15 x 11 lower level Garage 25 x 11 lower level Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8533 Goddard have any available units?
8533 Goddard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8533 Goddard have?
Some of 8533 Goddard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8533 Goddard currently offering any rent specials?
8533 Goddard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8533 Goddard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8533 Goddard is pet friendly.
Does 8533 Goddard offer parking?
Yes, 8533 Goddard offers parking.
Does 8533 Goddard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8533 Goddard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8533 Goddard have a pool?
No, 8533 Goddard does not have a pool.
Does 8533 Goddard have accessible units?
No, 8533 Goddard does not have accessible units.
Does 8533 Goddard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8533 Goddard does not have units with dishwashers.

