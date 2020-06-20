All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

8450 W. 108th Pl

8450 West 108th Place · (913) 269-6723
Location

8450 West 108th Place, Overland Park, KS 66210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8450 W. 108th Pl · Avail. Aug 1

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
8450 W. 108th Pl Available 08/01/20 Easy Care living in prime location - FABULOUS 3 bedroom (with 4th non conforming room in the basement), 3.5 bath fully renovated townhouse/condo in the heart of OP near 435 and Antioch. Totally renovated in 2019!! New floors, kitchen granite & appliances, new paint & carpet throughout and new windows. Beautiful fenced private patio area. New Furnace and Hot Water Heater. Designer accent wall for dramatic living. Dry bar and wine refrigerator!! Fully open main level. Three bedrooms upstairs - two full baths, full bedroom lower level / full bath. Laundry room on LL, extra storage in ATTACHED garage and LL. Extra large separate freezer in LL for food storage. Easy Care living in prime location. Community Outdoor Pool & Tennis courts. No pets. Rent is $2095 with a $2095 security deposit. Home is available for move in August 1st.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8450 W. 108th Pl have any available units?
8450 W. 108th Pl has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8450 W. 108th Pl have?
Some of 8450 W. 108th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8450 W. 108th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8450 W. 108th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8450 W. 108th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8450 W. 108th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8450 W. 108th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8450 W. 108th Pl does offer parking.
Does 8450 W. 108th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8450 W. 108th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8450 W. 108th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 8450 W. 108th Pl has a pool.
Does 8450 W. 108th Pl have accessible units?
No, 8450 W. 108th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8450 W. 108th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8450 W. 108th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
