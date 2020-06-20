Amenities

8450 W. 108th Pl Available 08/01/20 Easy Care living in prime location - FABULOUS 3 bedroom (with 4th non conforming room in the basement), 3.5 bath fully renovated townhouse/condo in the heart of OP near 435 and Antioch. Totally renovated in 2019!! New floors, kitchen granite & appliances, new paint & carpet throughout and new windows. Beautiful fenced private patio area. New Furnace and Hot Water Heater. Designer accent wall for dramatic living. Dry bar and wine refrigerator!! Fully open main level. Three bedrooms upstairs - two full baths, full bedroom lower level / full bath. Laundry room on LL, extra storage in ATTACHED garage and LL. Extra large separate freezer in LL for food storage. Easy Care living in prime location. Community Outdoor Pool & Tennis courts. No pets. Rent is $2095 with a $2095 security deposit. Home is available for move in August 1st.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5803148)