7729 CONSER

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

October FREE On This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Overland Park Kansas - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers features an eat in kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, stove, and a stack-able washer & dryer. Additional this home offers hardwood floors, central air conditioning, gas heat, and a beautiful deck in the fenced in back yard.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home does not offer a basement.



The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



(RLNE5219814)