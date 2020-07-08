All apartments in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS
7729 CONSER
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

7729 CONSER

7729 Conser Street · No Longer Available
Overland Park
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7729 Conser Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Strang Line

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
October FREE On This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Overland Park Kansas - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers features an eat in kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, stove, and a stack-able washer & dryer. Additional this home offers hardwood floors, central air conditioning, gas heat, and a beautiful deck in the fenced in back yard.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.
This home does not offer a basement.

The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

For a full list of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE5219814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7729 CONSER have any available units?
7729 CONSER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7729 CONSER have?
Some of 7729 CONSER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7729 CONSER currently offering any rent specials?
7729 CONSER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7729 CONSER pet-friendly?
Yes, 7729 CONSER is pet friendly.
Does 7729 CONSER offer parking?
No, 7729 CONSER does not offer parking.
Does 7729 CONSER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7729 CONSER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7729 CONSER have a pool?
No, 7729 CONSER does not have a pool.
Does 7729 CONSER have accessible units?
No, 7729 CONSER does not have accessible units.
Does 7729 CONSER have units with dishwashers?
No, 7729 CONSER does not have units with dishwashers.

