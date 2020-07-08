7729 CONSER

Amenities
October FREE On This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Overland Park Kansas - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers features an eat in kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, stove, and a stack-able washer & dryer. Additional this home offers hardwood floors, central air conditioning, gas heat, and a beautiful deck in the fenced in back yard.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.
This home does not offer a basement.
The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.
For a full list of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.
(RLNE5219814)