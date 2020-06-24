All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 6644 W 152nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
6644 W 152nd St
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

6644 W 152nd St

6644 West 152nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Blue Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6644 West 152nd Street, Overland Park, KS 66223
Blue Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom Duplex with finished basement - 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage, 2 car drive-way, Master bedroom has its own and bathroom, main level laundry hook-up. Finished basement with extra storage spaces
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath duplex available 15th of June. Great location, very easy access to highway, near to great outdoor shopping centers, grocery stores, and very quiet location located on a cul de sac.
Call or email for showing.
Tenant pays gas, electric, trash, and water.

$50.00 non-refundable application fee
Full month rent deposit
Half month rent on pet deposit

Do not accept Johnson County Vouchers

(RLNE3972016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6644 W 152nd St have any available units?
6644 W 152nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6644 W 152nd St have?
Some of 6644 W 152nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6644 W 152nd St currently offering any rent specials?
6644 W 152nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 W 152nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6644 W 152nd St is pet friendly.
Does 6644 W 152nd St offer parking?
Yes, 6644 W 152nd St offers parking.
Does 6644 W 152nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6644 W 152nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 W 152nd St have a pool?
No, 6644 W 152nd St does not have a pool.
Does 6644 W 152nd St have accessible units?
No, 6644 W 152nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 W 152nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6644 W 152nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane
Overland Park, KS 66212
Waterford Place
11220 West 108th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Bel-Aire
6601 West 76th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City