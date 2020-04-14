Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub media room

16460 Switzer Road Available 12/02/19 {16460} Private South OP Home + Modern, Open Floorplan + Beautiful Finishes Throughout - Picture perfect South OP home available this December!



Private 1.3+ acre lot with stone bridge and circle drive.



First floor features dark hardwoods throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large kitchen island! Great room with stone accent fireplace and gorgeous built ins.



Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, spa like master bathroom and huge walk in closet! Bedroom level laundry room, tenant to provide washer/ dryer.



Finished basement media room with perfect wet bar! Private 5th bedroom and bathroom.



Two car, side entry garage. Back patio with pergola and outdoor fireplace!



Timber Creek Elementary

Aubry Bend Middle

Blue Valley Southwest High



No Pets Allowed



