All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 15821 Linden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
15821 Linden Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 8:44 PM

15821 Linden Street

15821 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15821 Linden Street, Overland Park, KS 66224
Hampton Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Make yourself at home in this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,700 sq. ft. home in Overland Park that has everything you've been searching for! This spacious home features an inviting island kitchen with beautiful granite counters, and lots of cabinets. Relax in the cozy living room, or entertain in the formal living and dining area. Large master suite with spa like retreat featuring dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms, and built in desk at the top of the stairs! Enjoy the warm summer days on the patio with gorgeous nature views! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15821 Linden Street have any available units?
15821 Linden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15821 Linden Street have?
Some of 15821 Linden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15821 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
15821 Linden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15821 Linden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15821 Linden Street is pet friendly.
Does 15821 Linden Street offer parking?
No, 15821 Linden Street does not offer parking.
Does 15821 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15821 Linden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15821 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 15821 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 15821 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 15821 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15821 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15821 Linden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Signature Place
9251 W 121st Pl
Overland Park, KS 66213
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy
Overland Park, KS 66207
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St
Overland Park, KS 66214

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City