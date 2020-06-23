15821 Linden Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Make yourself at home in this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,700 sq. ft. home in Overland Park that has everything you've been searching for! This spacious home features an inviting island kitchen with beautiful granite counters, and lots of cabinets. Relax in the cozy living room, or entertain in the formal living and dining area. Large master suite with spa like retreat featuring dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms, and built in desk at the top of the stairs! Enjoy the warm summer days on the patio with gorgeous nature views! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.