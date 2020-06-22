13228 Carter

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

{13228} Just Remodeled Autumn Ridge Two Story Available Immediately + Blue Valley NW + Fenced Yard + Finished Basement -

Full remodel just completed! New paint throughout! Brand new appliances! New carpeting and new bathroom flooring!



Convenient location right off Switzer & 135th street, close to highways, stores and great schools!



Main level features gleaming hardwoods. All open living space for the living room, family room, dining room, hearth room and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and new farmhouse sink!



Living room features a gas fireplace and tons of natural light!



Upstairs all bedrooms are spacious with generous closet space. The master bedroom features coffered ceiling and upgraded ceiling fan. En Suite bathroom features a jet tub, separate shower, double sinks and large walk in closet w/ window. Bedroom level laundry room - w/d not included.



Finished basement features a wonderful second living space and lots of extra storage on unfinished side.



Family Room 16X14

Kitchen 18X13

Living Room 12X12

Dining Room 12X10

Master Bedroom16X15

Bedroom #2 12X12

Bedroom #3 11X11

Bedroom #4 11X12

Rec Room 27X18



Elementary School: Cottonwood Point

Middle School: Harmony

Senior High: Blue Valley NW



(RLNE2004022)