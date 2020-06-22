All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 13228 Carter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
13228 Carter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13228 Carter

13228 Carter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13228 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
{13228} Just Remodeled Autumn Ridge Two Story Available Immediately + Blue Valley NW + Fenced Yard + Finished Basement -
Full remodel just completed! New paint throughout! Brand new appliances! New carpeting and new bathroom flooring!

Convenient location right off Switzer & 135th street, close to highways, stores and great schools!

Main level features gleaming hardwoods. All open living space for the living room, family room, dining room, hearth room and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and new farmhouse sink!

Living room features a gas fireplace and tons of natural light!

Upstairs all bedrooms are spacious with generous closet space. The master bedroom features coffered ceiling and upgraded ceiling fan. En Suite bathroom features a jet tub, separate shower, double sinks and large walk in closet w/ window. Bedroom level laundry room - w/d not included.

Finished basement features a wonderful second living space and lots of extra storage on unfinished side.

Family Room 16X14
Kitchen 18X13
Living Room 12X12
Dining Room 12X10
Master Bedroom16X15
Bedroom #2 12X12
Bedroom #3 11X11
Bedroom #4 11X12
Rec Room 27X18

Elementary School: Cottonwood Point
Middle School: Harmony
Senior High: Blue Valley NW

(RLNE2004022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13228 Carter have any available units?
13228 Carter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 13228 Carter have?
Some of 13228 Carter's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13228 Carter currently offering any rent specials?
13228 Carter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13228 Carter pet-friendly?
Yes, 13228 Carter is pet friendly.
Does 13228 Carter offer parking?
No, 13228 Carter does not offer parking.
Does 13228 Carter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13228 Carter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13228 Carter have a pool?
No, 13228 Carter does not have a pool.
Does 13228 Carter have accessible units?
No, 13228 Carter does not have accessible units.
Does 13228 Carter have units with dishwashers?
No, 13228 Carter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St
Overland Park, KS 66214
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66211

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City