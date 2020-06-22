13228 Carter

Amenities
{13228} Just Remodeled Autumn Ridge Two Story Available Immediately + Blue Valley NW + Fenced Yard + Finished Basement -
Full remodel just completed! New paint throughout! Brand new appliances! New carpeting and new bathroom flooring!
Convenient location right off Switzer & 135th street, close to highways, stores and great schools!
Main level features gleaming hardwoods. All open living space for the living room, family room, dining room, hearth room and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and new farmhouse sink!
Living room features a gas fireplace and tons of natural light!
Upstairs all bedrooms are spacious with generous closet space. The master bedroom features coffered ceiling and upgraded ceiling fan. En Suite bathroom features a jet tub, separate shower, double sinks and large walk in closet w/ window. Bedroom level laundry room - w/d not included.
Finished basement features a wonderful second living space and lots of extra storage on unfinished side.
Family Room 16X14
Kitchen 18X13
Living Room 12X12
Dining Room 12X10
Master Bedroom16X15
Bedroom #2 12X12
Bedroom #3 11X11
Bedroom #4 11X12
Rec Room 27X18
Elementary School: Cottonwood Point
Middle School: Harmony
Senior High: Blue Valley NW
(RLNE2004022)