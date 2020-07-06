All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM

13001 W 125th St

13001 West 125th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13001 West 125th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Private lot backing to wooded walking trails and serene setting. Loads of space and great location! Everything you love in an Overland Park home. Fresh paint throughout, new appliances and two gas fireplaces. With 2,358 square feet on the main level alone, you'll love the floor plan of this 1.5 story beauty! Spacious master and master bath suite, two more bedrooms with new carpet, inviting hearth room with fireplace and kitchen eat-in area with floor to ceiling windows overlooking wooded lot, den, formal dining room and second full bathroom. More living space abounds in the lower level with the fourth bedroom boasting a walk-in and cedar closets and the third full bathroom. The lower level family room has built-ins, a fireplace, 10x10 play area, and kitchenette with over 950 sf of living space. Off the living space behind double french doors is a ton of storage. The HVAC system is only 3 years old for lower utility bills. Contact the leasing agent at (913) 284-7579 for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13001 W 125th St have any available units?
13001 W 125th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 13001 W 125th St have?
Some of 13001 W 125th St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13001 W 125th St currently offering any rent specials?
13001 W 125th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13001 W 125th St pet-friendly?
No, 13001 W 125th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 13001 W 125th St offer parking?
Yes, 13001 W 125th St offers parking.
Does 13001 W 125th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13001 W 125th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13001 W 125th St have a pool?
No, 13001 W 125th St does not have a pool.
Does 13001 W 125th St have accessible units?
No, 13001 W 125th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13001 W 125th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13001 W 125th St does not have units with dishwashers.

