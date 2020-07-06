13001 W 125th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Private lot backing to wooded walking trails and serene setting. Loads of space and great location! Everything you love in an Overland Park home. Fresh paint throughout, new appliances and two gas fireplaces. With 2,358 square feet on the main level alone, you'll love the floor plan of this 1.5 story beauty! Spacious master and master bath suite, two more bedrooms with new carpet, inviting hearth room with fireplace and kitchen eat-in area with floor to ceiling windows overlooking wooded lot, den, formal dining room and second full bathroom. More living space abounds in the lower level with the fourth bedroom boasting a walk-in and cedar closets and the third full bathroom. The lower level family room has built-ins, a fireplace, 10x10 play area, and kitchenette with over 950 sf of living space. Off the living space behind double french doors is a ton of storage. The HVAC system is only 3 years old for lower utility bills. Contact the leasing agent at (913) 284-7579 for a showing today!