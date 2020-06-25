All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

12855 Goddard

12855 Goddard Ave · No Longer Available
Location

12855 Goddard Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12855 Goddard Available 05/22/19 {12855} Windham Hills + 3 Car Garage + Fin BSMT + Fenced Yard - Wonderful home featuring lots of space in the best school districts in Kansas - Blue Valley Northwest! Walking distance to elementary school!
The home is immediately ready for your family and comes with all the kitchen appliances - fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The main level is open and features an office/formal living room, family room, hearth room w/ double sided fireplace and dining room. All ceilings are soaring and natural light pours in. The kitchen and all bathrooms are updated with tile and granite. Upstairs in 4 bedrooms. The master suite features a seating area w/ fireplace, large bathroom with separate jet tub and shower, and a large walk in closet. In the basement you'll find the 5th bedroom w/ walk in closet and attached full bathroom. Tons of recreational space in the fully finished basement. Unfinished and finished storage areas in basement. The yard is fully fenced and can be enjoyed from the deck or patio off the walk out basement.

Living Room 11X15
Dining Room 13X13
Master Bedroom 16X19
Sitting Room in Mbr 9X11
Bedroom #2 11X13
Bedroom #4 11X14
Bedroom #5 13X13
Recreation Room 28X30

Cottonwood Point Elementary
Oxford Middle
BVNW High

Pets welcome.

(RLNE2638913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12855 Goddard have any available units?
12855 Goddard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12855 Goddard have?
Some of 12855 Goddard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12855 Goddard currently offering any rent specials?
12855 Goddard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12855 Goddard pet-friendly?
Yes, 12855 Goddard is pet friendly.
Does 12855 Goddard offer parking?
Yes, 12855 Goddard offers parking.
Does 12855 Goddard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12855 Goddard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12855 Goddard have a pool?
Yes, 12855 Goddard has a pool.
Does 12855 Goddard have accessible units?
No, 12855 Goddard does not have accessible units.
Does 12855 Goddard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12855 Goddard has units with dishwashers.
