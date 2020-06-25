Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12855 Goddard Available 05/22/19 {12855} Windham Hills + 3 Car Garage + Fin BSMT + Fenced Yard - Wonderful home featuring lots of space in the best school districts in Kansas - Blue Valley Northwest! Walking distance to elementary school!

The home is immediately ready for your family and comes with all the kitchen appliances - fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The main level is open and features an office/formal living room, family room, hearth room w/ double sided fireplace and dining room. All ceilings are soaring and natural light pours in. The kitchen and all bathrooms are updated with tile and granite. Upstairs in 4 bedrooms. The master suite features a seating area w/ fireplace, large bathroom with separate jet tub and shower, and a large walk in closet. In the basement you'll find the 5th bedroom w/ walk in closet and attached full bathroom. Tons of recreational space in the fully finished basement. Unfinished and finished storage areas in basement. The yard is fully fenced and can be enjoyed from the deck or patio off the walk out basement.



Living Room 11X15

Dining Room 13X13

Master Bedroom 16X19

Sitting Room in Mbr 9X11

Bedroom #2 11X13

Bedroom #4 11X14

Bedroom #5 13X13

Recreation Room 28X30



Cottonwood Point Elementary

Oxford Middle

BVNW High



Pets welcome.



