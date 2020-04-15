12205 Craig St.

Amenities

Large 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home in Overland Park - This Large California Split home has 4 bedrooms, 2 and 3/4 baths. Kitchen has new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. The home also includes a living room, an eat in kitchen dinning area and four spacious bedrooms. Grand master bedroom with a private bath and large walk-in closet.

Finished walk-out basement with fireplace. Sub-basement for additional storage, extra large 2 car garage with storage shelves built in, fenced yard. Easy access to highway 69 and interstate 435, and nearby restaurants/grocery stores; the city's community/fitness/aquatic centers are also close by.



See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



