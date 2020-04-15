All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

12205 Craig St.

12205 Craig Street · No Longer Available
Location

12205 Craig Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
Large 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home in Overland Park - This Large California Split home has 4 bedrooms, 2 and 3/4 baths. Kitchen has new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. The home also includes a living room, an eat in kitchen dinning area and four spacious bedrooms. Grand master bedroom with a private bath and large walk-in closet.
Finished walk-out basement with fireplace. Sub-basement for additional storage, extra large 2 car garage with storage shelves built in, fenced yard. Easy access to highway 69 and interstate 435, and nearby restaurants/grocery stores; the city's community/fitness/aquatic centers are also close by.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE5518164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12205 Craig St. have any available units?
12205 Craig St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12205 Craig St. have?
Some of 12205 Craig St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12205 Craig St. currently offering any rent specials?
12205 Craig St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12205 Craig St. pet-friendly?
No, 12205 Craig St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 12205 Craig St. offer parking?
Yes, 12205 Craig St. offers parking.
Does 12205 Craig St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12205 Craig St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12205 Craig St. have a pool?
No, 12205 Craig St. does not have a pool.
Does 12205 Craig St. have accessible units?
No, 12205 Craig St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12205 Craig St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12205 Craig St. does not have units with dishwashers.
