Overland Park, KS
11627 W 157th Terr
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

11627 W 157th Terr

11627 W 157th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

11627 W 157th Ter, Overland Park, KS 66221

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
hot tub
11627 W 157th Terr Available 06/06/20 Beautiful home in Blue Valley School district. - Beautiful home in Blue Valley School district. Main floor features hardwoods, granite in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Second floor master suite with spa-like bath and beautifully done closet. Three additional bedrooms on 2nd floor, each with private bath. The finished, walkout LL includes bar, family room and 5th bed and full bath. The beautiful backyard includes covered deck and patio. Perfect lot location on cul-de-sac. Rent is $4395/mo with a $4395 security deposit. Small dogs accepted with a $750 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $50 a month in rent per pet. The home will be available June 6th.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4473651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11627 W 157th Terr have any available units?
11627 W 157th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11627 W 157th Terr have?
Some of 11627 W 157th Terr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11627 W 157th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
11627 W 157th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11627 W 157th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11627 W 157th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 11627 W 157th Terr offer parking?
No, 11627 W 157th Terr does not offer parking.
Does 11627 W 157th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11627 W 157th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11627 W 157th Terr have a pool?
No, 11627 W 157th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 11627 W 157th Terr have accessible units?
No, 11627 W 157th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 11627 W 157th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11627 W 157th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
