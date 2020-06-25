Amenities

11627 W 157th Terr Available 06/06/20 Beautiful home in Blue Valley School district. - Beautiful home in Blue Valley School district. Main floor features hardwoods, granite in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Second floor master suite with spa-like bath and beautifully done closet. Three additional bedrooms on 2nd floor, each with private bath. The finished, walkout LL includes bar, family room and 5th bed and full bath. The beautiful backyard includes covered deck and patio. Perfect lot location on cul-de-sac. Rent is $4395/mo with a $4395 security deposit. Small dogs accepted with a $750 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $50 a month in rent per pet. The home will be available June 6th.



No Cats Allowed



