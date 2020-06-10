All apartments in Overland Park
11009 West 131st Street
11009 West 131st Street

11009 West 131st Street · No Longer Available
Location

11009 West 131st Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dramatic, open 2 story floorpan with beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the main level and updated tile in bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with island, hearth room, and built tons of storage space. Large master suite! Finished daylight basement with bar area.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11009 West 131st Street have any available units?
11009 West 131st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11009 West 131st Street have?
Some of 11009 West 131st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11009 West 131st Street currently offering any rent specials?
11009 West 131st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11009 West 131st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11009 West 131st Street is pet friendly.
Does 11009 West 131st Street offer parking?
No, 11009 West 131st Street does not offer parking.
Does 11009 West 131st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11009 West 131st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11009 West 131st Street have a pool?
No, 11009 West 131st Street does not have a pool.
Does 11009 West 131st Street have accessible units?
No, 11009 West 131st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11009 West 131st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11009 West 131st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
