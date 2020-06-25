10508 Reeder Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Updated 4 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Overland Park Home Available Soon! - SHOULD BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW ON OR AROUND MAY 10th.

NEW UPDATES THROUGHOUT HOUSE! New Hardware Floors, NEW Granite Counter-Tops, Track Lighting (w/dimmers) & New Appliances! This home has an open floor plan and is very inviting! The unique kitchen plan has a ceiling fan, new hardwood floors and bright daylight breakfast area w/deck located directly off this area.The new hardwood floors continue from the front entry through the back hall. There is a spacious formal dining room with a detailed ceiling and formal living room. The spacious family room has new floors with recessed lights w/dimmer along with stone & granite fireplace. The upstairs living area includes all brand new carpet! There is a spacious master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet! Master also includes a completely remodeled master bath with his and her vanities and newly tiled floors. Enjoy cathedral ceilings, new lighting and ceiling fan plus a skylight over the nice sized tub! The other bedrooms are large and both have walk in closets. There is also a completely remodeled bathroom located between two of the bedrooms. The basement is an unfinished walk out with PLENTY OF ROOM FOR STORAGE. The back yard is huge, great for family grill outs and the cedar deck is approximately 20 x 20. This location is a short 5 minute drive to Oak Park mall, only a 3 minute drive to the Oak Park Regional Medical Center, and 8 minutes to the Johnson County Library.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed,Small Dogs allowed



