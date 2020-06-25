All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

10508 Reeder Street

10508 Reeder Street · No Longer Available
Location

10508 Reeder Street, Overland Park, KS 66214
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Updated 4 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Overland Park Home Available Soon! - SHOULD BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW ON OR AROUND MAY 10th.
NEW UPDATES THROUGHOUT HOUSE! New Hardware Floors, NEW Granite Counter-Tops, Track Lighting (w/dimmers) & New Appliances! This home has an open floor plan and is very inviting! The unique kitchen plan has a ceiling fan, new hardwood floors and bright daylight breakfast area w/deck located directly off this area.The new hardwood floors continue from the front entry through the back hall. There is a spacious formal dining room with a detailed ceiling and formal living room. The spacious family room has new floors with recessed lights w/dimmer along with stone & granite fireplace. The upstairs living area includes all brand new carpet! There is a spacious master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet! Master also includes a completely remodeled master bath with his and her vanities and newly tiled floors. Enjoy cathedral ceilings, new lighting and ceiling fan plus a skylight over the nice sized tub! The other bedrooms are large and both have walk in closets. There is also a completely remodeled bathroom located between two of the bedrooms. The basement is an unfinished walk out with PLENTY OF ROOM FOR STORAGE. The back yard is huge, great for family grill outs and the cedar deck is approximately 20 x 20. This location is a short 5 minute drive to Oak Park mall, only a 3 minute drive to the Oak Park Regional Medical Center, and 8 minutes to the Johnson County Library.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed,Small Dogs allowed

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3906094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10508 Reeder Street have any available units?
10508 Reeder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10508 Reeder Street have?
Some of 10508 Reeder Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10508 Reeder Street currently offering any rent specials?
10508 Reeder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10508 Reeder Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10508 Reeder Street is pet friendly.
Does 10508 Reeder Street offer parking?
No, 10508 Reeder Street does not offer parking.
Does 10508 Reeder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10508 Reeder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10508 Reeder Street have a pool?
No, 10508 Reeder Street does not have a pool.
Does 10508 Reeder Street have accessible units?
No, 10508 Reeder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10508 Reeder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10508 Reeder Street does not have units with dishwashers.
