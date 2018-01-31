All apartments in Overland Park
10403 Wedd Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:38 AM

10403 Wedd Street

10403 Wedd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10403 Wedd Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Wycliff

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Comfortable Overland Park home ready to move in! The home has 2 large above grade living areas, including an enormous family room with tile flooring, decorative fireplace, and adjacent updated 1/2 bath. Both full bathrooms have also been updated, with the master bath featuring stunning floor-to-ceiling custom tile, custom fixtures, and a great new shower! The huge lower level rec room and garage is extra-wide for great storage!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10403 Wedd Street have any available units?
10403 Wedd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10403 Wedd Street have?
Some of 10403 Wedd Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10403 Wedd Street currently offering any rent specials?
10403 Wedd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10403 Wedd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10403 Wedd Street is pet friendly.
Does 10403 Wedd Street offer parking?
Yes, 10403 Wedd Street does offer parking.
Does 10403 Wedd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10403 Wedd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10403 Wedd Street have a pool?
No, 10403 Wedd Street does not have a pool.
Does 10403 Wedd Street have accessible units?
No, 10403 Wedd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10403 Wedd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10403 Wedd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
