10403 Wedd Street

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Comfortable Overland Park home ready to move in! The home has 2 large above grade living areas, including an enormous family room with tile flooring, decorative fireplace, and adjacent updated 1/2 bath. Both full bathrooms have also been updated, with the master bath featuring stunning floor-to-ceiling custom tile, custom fixtures, and a great new shower! The huge lower level rec room and garage is extra-wide for great storage!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.