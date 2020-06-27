Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool table

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool table garage

10305 Garnett Street Available 08/07/19 {10305} Rare Opportunity in Montrachet + Maint Provided + Main LVL Master + Updated - Well cared for duplex in high end Montrachet community near i435, i35, Oak Park Mall, Overland Park Regional Med Center and Corporate Woods - just to name a few! Everything is nearby when you live in the heart of Joco! Updated throughout w/ new high ply carpet that feels so nice on the feet, granite counters in kitchen, neutral grey wall throughout, tile floors & backsplashes. Main level features large living room w/ fireplace, ceiling to floor windows in living room, open layout, office/4th bedroom, wet bar & main level master. Master bedroom is spacious w/ beautifully updated bathroom including dark granite double vanity, soaker tub, separate shower stall & 2 walk in closets. Lower level features another living area large enough for sectional & pool table! Wet bar, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom also downstairs. Both living areas walk out to lovely, private, treed outdoor spaces.



Other features include large unfinished portion of the basement for storage. Insulated garage w/ auto opener & keypad entry. 2 laundry hookups - 1 upstairs & 1 downstairs!!



Lawn Care, Water, Trash & Sewer included in rental rate!



(RLNE3588759)