All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 10305 Garnett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
10305 Garnett Street
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

10305 Garnett Street

10305 Garnett St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10305 Garnett St, Overland Park, KS 66214
Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
10305 Garnett Street Available 08/07/19 {10305} Rare Opportunity in Montrachet + Maint Provided + Main LVL Master + Updated - Well cared for duplex in high end Montrachet community near i435, i35, Oak Park Mall, Overland Park Regional Med Center and Corporate Woods - just to name a few! Everything is nearby when you live in the heart of Joco! Updated throughout w/ new high ply carpet that feels so nice on the feet, granite counters in kitchen, neutral grey wall throughout, tile floors & backsplashes. Main level features large living room w/ fireplace, ceiling to floor windows in living room, open layout, office/4th bedroom, wet bar & main level master. Master bedroom is spacious w/ beautifully updated bathroom including dark granite double vanity, soaker tub, separate shower stall & 2 walk in closets. Lower level features another living area large enough for sectional & pool table! Wet bar, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom also downstairs. Both living areas walk out to lovely, private, treed outdoor spaces.

Other features include large unfinished portion of the basement for storage. Insulated garage w/ auto opener & keypad entry. 2 laundry hookups - 1 upstairs & 1 downstairs!!

Lawn Care, Water, Trash & Sewer included in rental rate!

(RLNE3588759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 Garnett Street have any available units?
10305 Garnett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10305 Garnett Street have?
Some of 10305 Garnett Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 Garnett Street currently offering any rent specials?
10305 Garnett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 Garnett Street pet-friendly?
No, 10305 Garnett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 10305 Garnett Street offer parking?
Yes, 10305 Garnett Street offers parking.
Does 10305 Garnett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10305 Garnett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 Garnett Street have a pool?
No, 10305 Garnett Street does not have a pool.
Does 10305 Garnett Street have accessible units?
No, 10305 Garnett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 Garnett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10305 Garnett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Ranch at Prairie Trace
13601 Foster St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66211

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City