Rolling Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Rolling Ridge

1000 West Elm Street · (913) 728-5277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 West Elm Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Rolling Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1007-01 · Avail. Aug 30

$705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rolling Ridge.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team. Olathe Haciendas is made up of 3 properties: Sheridan Crossing, Rolling Ridge, and Horizon Pointe. Sheridan Crossing, located on S. Harrison Street, houses our management team and lands you in the Olathe North High School district. Rolling Ridge and Horizon Pointe are located off W. Elm Street, setting you in the new Olathe West High School boundaries. The neighborhood celebrates Fourth Friday at the end of the work week each month, featuring live music, shopping deals, and activities for all ages. Numerous public parks surround our properties, like Lake Olathe and Cedar Lake, with some of the most popular boating, swimming, and scenic views in Johnson County.Love Where You Live when you live at the Olathe Haciendas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 60 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rolling Ridge have any available units?
Rolling Ridge has a unit available for $705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does Rolling Ridge have?
Some of Rolling Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rolling Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Rolling Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rolling Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Rolling Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Rolling Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Rolling Ridge offers parking.
Does Rolling Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rolling Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rolling Ridge have a pool?
No, Rolling Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Rolling Ridge have accessible units?
No, Rolling Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Rolling Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Rolling Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
