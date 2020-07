Amenities

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard google fiber guest parking internet access playground

At Willow Crossing, we offer superb customer service and a variety of floor plans to suit your needs. Our apartments range from standard one and two bedroom homes to enormous townhomes with fully applianced kitchens and washer/dryer hookups in most homes. We are conveniently located in Olathe, Kansas, close to shopping and restaurants with easy access to Interstate 35 and vibrant downtown Kansas City. Willow Crossing Apartments is nestled among mature trees and landscaping for a quiet retreat!