Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

PineCrest Townhomes

15303 W 128th St · (913) 521-8374
Location

15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS 66062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15339 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 15452 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1390 sqft

Unit 12727 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from PineCrest Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
media room
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road. Close to Indian Creek Elementary School, Pioneer Trail Middle School, and Olathe East High School, this is the perfect neighborhood for the Olathe School District! You're also just minutes from Indian Creek Trailhead, endless shopping opportunities, and a major movie theater. Between the convenient location and the wonderful community amenities, including a beautiful swimming pool, ample green space, and a private dog park, we know that you'll find the perfect fit for your new home! Your new two or three bedroom townhome comes fully equipped with upgraded hardwood floors, black stainless appliances, and an attached garage. Call today to find your perfect fit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250.00 Reservation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $3 monthly for Pest Control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $340
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No vicious dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does PineCrest Townhomes have any available units?
PineCrest Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does PineCrest Townhomes have?
Some of PineCrest Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is PineCrest Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
PineCrest Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is PineCrest Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, PineCrest Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does PineCrest Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, PineCrest Townhomes offers parking.
Does PineCrest Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, PineCrest Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does PineCrest Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, PineCrest Townhomes has a pool.
Does PineCrest Townhomes have accessible units?
No, PineCrest Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does PineCrest Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, PineCrest Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
