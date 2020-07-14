PineCrest Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage media room 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road. Close to Indian Creek Elementary School, Pioneer Trail Middle School, and Olathe East High School, this is the perfect neighborhood for the Olathe School District! You're also just minutes from Indian Creek Trailhead, endless shopping opportunities, and a major movie theater. Between the convenient location and the wonderful community amenities, including a beautiful swimming pool, ample green space, and a private dog park, we know that you'll find the perfect fit for your new home! Your new two or three bedroom townhome comes fully equipped with upgraded hardwood floors, black stainless appliances, and an attached garage. Call today to find your perfect fit!