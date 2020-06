Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming ranch home in central Olathe, currently being updated! Home will be finished and ready for new residents by September 1.



Beautiful hardwood floors just refinished!

Designer paint colors throughout.

New granite countertops in kitchen!



We'll update with more pictures next week, but for now, you can see a glimpse of the work in progress.



Click on the link to set up a showing time, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!



Pet friendly, with applicable fees.