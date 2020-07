Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar courtyard e-payments internet cafe online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Our open-concept floorplans feature spacious living areas with elegant crown molding and nine-foot ceilings, fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space, a full-size washer/dryer in unit, and a private patio or balcony, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include vaulted ceilings and/or cozy fireplaces. Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Residents can get active at our 24-hour fitness center or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. For your convenience, we also offer a business center, complimentary WiFi in all common areas, on-site management and maintenance, as well as off-street parking, covered parking, and garages. Contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We ...