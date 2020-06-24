All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

8225 Rosehill Rd

8225 Rosehill Road · No Longer Available
Location

8225 Rosehill Road, Lenexa, KS 66215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Rent to Own! Instant Sweat Equity for the Handyman looking for a GREAT Deal in a GREAT neighborhood! Stop just renting and Rent to OWN!

The structure and exterior of this home are very solid and would only need cosmetic updates and some TLC to the interior finishes to be in pristine condition but is completely move-in ready as is!

Rent: $2,050

HOA: $40/mo (includes trash, snow removal, pool access, tennis/basketball courts)

Key Features:
* 4 Bedroom
* 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath
* 2553 square feet
*1 stories plus Basement
* New 50 year composition roof in (2014)
* James Hardie siding in (2015).
* Exterior painted (2015)
* Granite Kitchen Countertops
* Renewal by Anderson Windows

We would love to move this property quickly so we have priced it to sell fast! We typically have lots of interest in our properties so dont wait to reach out!

We are selling this property Rent to Own which does require a down payment so please call or email for more details.

Call us today! 913-662-1084

(RLNE4768973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 Rosehill Rd have any available units?
8225 Rosehill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 8225 Rosehill Rd have?
Some of 8225 Rosehill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 Rosehill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8225 Rosehill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 Rosehill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8225 Rosehill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8225 Rosehill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8225 Rosehill Rd offers parking.
Does 8225 Rosehill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8225 Rosehill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 Rosehill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8225 Rosehill Rd has a pool.
Does 8225 Rosehill Rd have accessible units?
No, 8225 Rosehill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 Rosehill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8225 Rosehill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8225 Rosehill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8225 Rosehill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
