8225 Rosehill Rd

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Rent to Own! Instant Sweat Equity for the Handyman looking for a GREAT Deal in a GREAT neighborhood! Stop just renting and Rent to OWN!



The structure and exterior of this home are very solid and would only need cosmetic updates and some TLC to the interior finishes to be in pristine condition but is completely move-in ready as is!



Rent: $2,050



HOA: $40/mo (includes trash, snow removal, pool access, tennis/basketball courts)



Key Features:

* 4 Bedroom

* 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath

* 2553 square feet

*1 stories plus Basement

* New 50 year composition roof in (2014)

* James Hardie siding in (2015).

* Exterior painted (2015)

* Granite Kitchen Countertops

* Renewal by Anderson Windows



We would love to move this property quickly so we have priced it to sell fast! We typically have lots of interest in our properties so dont wait to reach out!



We are selling this property Rent to Own which does require a down payment so please call or email for more details.



Call us today! 913-662-1084



