Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

1933 Lawrence Ct Available 04/01/20 Townhome for rent near KU Med - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome for rent on a quiet cut-de-sac in KCK only minutes from KU Med Center, the Plaza and Westport. Approximately 1050 sq ft of living space and a one car garage with opener. Perfect for med students or young professionals. Includes all kitchen appliances and has washer/dryer hook ups. There is a balcony off the front of the home and a patio in the backyard. Rent is $950/mo with a $950 security deposit. Pets are welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8. Home will be available for move in on April 1st.



(RLNE5556194)