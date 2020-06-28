All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1933 Lawrence Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1933 Lawrence Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1933 Lawrence Ct

1933 Lawrence Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1933 Lawrence Court, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1933 Lawrence Ct Available 04/01/20 Townhome for rent near KU Med - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome for rent on a quiet cut-de-sac in KCK only minutes from KU Med Center, the Plaza and Westport. Approximately 1050 sq ft of living space and a one car garage with opener. Perfect for med students or young professionals. Includes all kitchen appliances and has washer/dryer hook ups. There is a balcony off the front of the home and a patio in the backyard. Rent is $950/mo with a $950 security deposit. Pets are welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8. Home will be available for move in on April 1st.

(RLNE5556194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Lawrence Ct have any available units?
1933 Lawrence Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 Lawrence Ct have?
Some of 1933 Lawrence Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Lawrence Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Lawrence Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Lawrence Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 Lawrence Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1933 Lawrence Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Lawrence Ct offers parking.
Does 1933 Lawrence Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Lawrence Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Lawrence Ct have a pool?
No, 1933 Lawrence Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Lawrence Ct have accessible units?
No, 1933 Lawrence Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Lawrence Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Lawrence Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City