19215 Merion Road

- 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approximately 1,700 Square Feet

- Each bedroom upstairs has its own attached private bathroom and balcony

- Fully equipped kitchen and the convenience of an indoor laundry

- Home is in excellent condition

- Very quiet and relaxing neighborhood

- Home is completely furnished



Ocean Colony is a gated community located on Highway 1 approximately 2 miles south of the intersection of Highway 92 and Highway 1. There are two championship Golf Courses with a restaurant/bar/clubhouse in Ocean Colony. Tennis courts and an indoor pool are also available. Next door overlooking the Pacific Ocean is the magnificent Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay Hotel and Spa which also boasts its own restaurant/bar and club facilities. All of these amenities are less than a 5 minute walk from the townhome. The secluded beach is just a stroll down the 18th fairway trail.



The city of Half Moon Bay, Princeton Harbor, El Granada and Moss Beach are just a few miles north of Ocean Colony. More beaches and State Parks are south along Highway 1. Peninsula cities and employment centers, SFO and San Francisco are 20 to 45 minutes by car depending on traffic.



This is a NON-SMOKER home. Sorry, but NO PETS. Security Deposit is required. Prefer 6 month lease but will consider other terms. Rent includes bi-weekly house cleaning service. Tenant is responsible for the cost of all utilities, obtaining insurance to cover personal property and is subject to all Ocean Colony Homeowner Association rules and restrictions.