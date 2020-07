Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

This 3 bedroom home just finished rehab! It has a fully redone kitchen complete with custom cabinetry and granite countertops! There is all new flooring throughout the whole house! Designer paint colors.



Tons of windows offer great natural light. Bathroom has gorgeous tile surround and flooring.



Pets are welcome with applicable fees based on size.



Click the link on this page, visit our website at rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to schedule your showing or for more information!