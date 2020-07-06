All apartments in Noblesville
621 White Pine Drive
621 White Pine Drive

621 White Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

621 White Pine Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062
West Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,300 sf home is located in Noblesville, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard and an extra storage barn, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 White Pine Drive have any available units?
621 White Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 White Pine Drive have?
Some of 621 White Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 White Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 White Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 White Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 White Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 621 White Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 621 White Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 621 White Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 White Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 White Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 621 White Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 White Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 White Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 White Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 White Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

