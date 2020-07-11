Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Noblesville, IN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Noblesville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
23 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1414 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Harewood Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 5 miles of Noblesville
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Noblesville
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$839
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1288 sqft
Welcome Home to Woods of Castleton!\nCall today for more information or to schedule your personal tour of Woods of Castleton.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$990
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1434 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Allisonville
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$909
1195 sqft
Located close to I-465 and Keystone at the Crossing. Larger homes featuring beautiful views. Swimming pool with a sundeck and park-like setting. Private carports available. Full-size washers and dryer hookups provided.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
40 Units Available
Castleton
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
14 Units Available
Geist
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Shadeland Station in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,153
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
91 Units Available
Keystone at The Crossing
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$925
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1099 sqft
LOCATION IS KING...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1376 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Keystone at The Crossing
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$982
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1104 sqft
Luxury apartments with maple-finished cabinetry, wood-style floors and granite counters. Enjoy access to a gym, business center and pool on site. Right near Town Run Trail Park. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
142 Units Available
Nora - Far Northside
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1017 sqft
Contact us to learn more about self-guided and virtual tour options! The Notch at Nora offers high-end studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the vibrant community of Nora.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Noblesville, IN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Noblesville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Noblesville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

