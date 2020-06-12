/
peru
3 Apartments for rent in Peru, IN📍
12 Units Available
Hilltop Ridge
2920 S Hilltop Dr, Peru, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$481
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$719
1051 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet setting surrounded by pleasant neighborhoods and tree-lined streets, Hilltop Ridge offers you a peaceful place to call home.
7 Units Available
Arrowhead Estates
901 Apache Dr, Peru, IN
1 Bedroom
$500
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$621
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Arrowhead Estates, you'll enjoy country living at its best! The Community is nestled between fields and mature wooded scenery, complete with a stream! Dependable maintenance, friendly staff and located only minutes from Downtown Peru (offering
1 Unit Available
2026 Shaw Ave
2026 Shaw Avenue, Grissom AFB, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1160 sqft
2026 Shaw Ave, Peru (Eagles Pointe)- 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with central air, kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious rooms, open family room, basement. Use of pool and park area included! Maconaquah school district.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Peru area include Huntington University, Indiana University-Kokomo, and Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Peru from include Noblesville, Lafayette, Westfield, Zionsville, and Anderson.