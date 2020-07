Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse courtyard internet access lobby

Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil. Our apartment building in Indianapolis, IN, is the perfect place for an active, comfortable lifestyle that has everything. Need a modern, convenient location to live? Contact us today and see how we can upgrade your style of living. Our apartments range from 519 square feet to 1,676 square feet of livable space. We offer studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent as well as two-bedroom townhomes to accommodate families of all sizes. You'll be able to enjoy features of an open floor plan, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oversized closets, a modern kitchen with islands, and much more.