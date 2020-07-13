Amenities

This newly rehabbed 120-unit community in Irvington, Indianapolis features numerous amenities such as 24/7 Maintenance, On-Site Management, On-Site Laundry, Covered Parking, Playground, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Eat-in Kitchen, Free Heat, and Window Air Conditioning. Pangea Courts Apartments is located directly next to conveniences like Kroger Grocery Store, USPS, CVS Pharmacy, PNC Bank, and Hardee's Restaurant. These apartments in Irvington, Indianapolis are easily accessible via 3 Michigan Street and 10 10th Street Bus Lines. Pets under 40 lbs are welcome at Pangea Courts! Section 8 accepted and IHA housing approved. If you're looking for a new apartment home in Irvington Indianapolis, call today and schedule a showing Pangea Courts!