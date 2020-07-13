All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Pangea Courts

4425 Linwood Ct · (317) 218-9854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4425 Linwood Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4405-10 · Avail. Jul 14

$763

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 4409-12 · Avail. now

$763

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 4425-8 · Avail. Jul 14

$773

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Courts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
carport
This newly rehabbed 120-unit community in Irvington, Indianapolis features numerous amenities such as 24/7 Maintenance, On-Site Management, On-Site Laundry, Covered Parking, Playground, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Eat-in Kitchen, Free Heat, and Window Air Conditioning. Pangea Courts Apartments is located directly next to conveniences like Kroger Grocery Store, USPS, CVS Pharmacy, PNC Bank, and Hardee's Restaurant. These apartments in Irvington, Indianapolis are easily accessible via 3 Michigan Street and 10 10th Street Bus Lines. Pets under 40 lbs are welcome at Pangea Courts! Section 8 accepted and IHA housing approved. If you're looking for a new apartment home in Irvington Indianapolis, call today and schedule a showing Pangea Courts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $100 Flat Rate
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea Courts have any available units?
Pangea Courts has 3 units available starting at $763 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea Courts have?
Some of Pangea Courts's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Courts currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Courts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Courts pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea Courts is pet friendly.
Does Pangea Courts offer parking?
Yes, Pangea Courts offers parking.
Does Pangea Courts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Courts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Courts have a pool?
No, Pangea Courts does not have a pool.
Does Pangea Courts have accessible units?
Yes, Pangea Courts has accessible units.
Does Pangea Courts have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea Courts does not have units with dishwashers.
