Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible garage 24hr maintenance basketball court business center dog park e-payments guest parking internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving

Welcome to Keeneland Crest Apartments. Created in a style rich in tradition and quality, your elegant new one or two bedroom apartment home is awaiting you and will be a true reflection of your lifestyle...first class. Combining superb construction with a wonderfully secluded yet convenient location, this is the premier community on Indianapolis' Southside.



Keeneland Crest Apartments was built with you in mind. Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes are some of the largest in the area, featuring walk-through kitchens, new cabinetry and appliances, pantries, separate dining rooms, king-size bedrooms and walk-in closets.All of our apartment homes include full-size stacking washers and dryers. Wood-burning fireplaces, breakfast bars and brand new kitchens and baths are also available. We also offer garage and carport parking as well as additional storage options.Wake up to views of our peaceful lakes, woods and park-like grounds directly from your private patio.